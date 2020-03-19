Car dealerships making adjustments to remain open amid COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -As the coronavirus continues to spread, some elements of life will remain the same.
Oil changes, wheel rotations, and even buying a brand new car may all still be necessary tasks during the outbreak.
Many car dealerships are adjusting their procedures. Carter Myers Automotive is offering virtual test drives and tele-purchasing, including a three-day return policy at no charge.
“We’re offering to pick up and drop off for service for anyone who doesn’t feel comfortable coming in. We’re also doing a lot of sales deliveries,” Carter Myers Automotive CEO Liza Borches said.
For anyone who does feel comfortable heading over to the facilities, the dealership is enhancing its cleaning and disinfecting procedures in all high touch areas. It is also offering hand sanitizers to all customers.
