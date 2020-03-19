BRAFB in need of volunteers to help with food distribution

VERONA, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (BRAFB) is putting a call out for more folks to volunteer as demand increases in the area.
03/19/2020 Release from the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank:
(VERONA, Va. — March 19, 2020) — The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is responding to increased demand for food, and adapting processes for existing food distribution, to lower the risk of exposure to clients and volunteers.
As a result, we need more helping hands in our warehouses and at our mobile food pantries than ever before.
Healthy, low-risk individuals who are available and eager to help in this challenging time can give the gift of time and volunteer at the Food Bank, or one of our 205 partner food pantries:
- The Food Bank’s pantry locator lists local food pantries throughout our service area. Potential volunteers should always call ahead, to ask if they need help.
- The Food Bank’s warehouses in Charlottesville, Verona, Lynchburg, and Winchester will have volunteer activities waiting for helpers. Website visitors can sign up online for current opportunities at their nearest warehouse location. Hands are also needed at ten Mobile Food Pantry rural sites in Thomas Jefferson area or central Shenandoah Valley counties.
For the safety of our volunteers and staff we have initiated frequent sanitation routines, which are practiced throughout each day.
While it’s not practical to maintain six feet of space between volunteers for every project, we are scheduling more shifts with fewer numbers of volunteers to reduce risk. We’re also building in physical space between people, where possible.
We have taken the temporary step to lower the minimum age requirement – we now allow volunteers age 16 and older to help. Ideally, those age 16-17 will be accompanied by an adult because staff will not have time to supervise teens who can’t work independently.
Currently, all shifts are scheduled during the day. New shifts will be added over time so create a volunteer account and check back often. Occasional Saturday shifts will be scheduled, and eventually some evening shifts. The first Saturday shifts are offered March 21 in Verona.
“If there’s any silver lining in our new normal, it’s the evidence that we live and work in communities where people care about each other and about folks in need. The Food Bank is receiving questions and inquiries from people in a position to help, who want to know what they can do for others impacted by this pandemic,” said Karen Ratzlaff, Chief Philanthropy Officer at the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. “Volunteering is one of the best ways individuals can provide that much needed help.”
Those who can’t volunteer might consider making a financial donation to help the Food Bank address the need. Visit www.brafb.org/give-now and click on Donate.
For more information, please contact Abena Foreman-Trice at 540-280-6588.
