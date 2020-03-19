Area restaurants offer special “Ten for Ten” deal to help employees cope with COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two restaurants in Charlottesville’s Belmont neighborhood are trying to stay afloat during the coronavirus outbreak by offering low-cost delivery and curbside pickup meals.
The Local and Junction restaurants are running a special called "Ten for Ten.” All of the meals, chosen from their regular menus, have a flat cost of $10. All of the money is going to pay more than 50 restaurant employees, who could otherwise go without paychecks during the outbreak.
“Walmart is going to survive, chipotle, they’ll be fine, but it’s the local businesses that we patron every week that we, you know may not be able to get out to at this time," Seth Tourge, a customer, said
“Ten for Ten” runs seven days a week from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free delivery will be available for customers who live within five miles of the restaurants.
They’re also offering free meals to all staff and free or discounted meals to people who can’t afford the $10 price tag.
