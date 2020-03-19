Albemarle Co. police charge therapist with sexual battery

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Afton man is facing one count of sexual battery.
The Albemarle County Police Department says it received a complaint about an incident that allegedly took place at Encompass Therapy on February 10.
Investigators arrested 52-year-old Richard Eugene Moore Jr. Wednesday, March 18. Moore is reported to be a therapist at Encompass Therapy.
The department did not provide any other details about the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chuck Marshall with the Albemarle County Police Department at (434) 296-5807.
