Waynesboro police using new procedures to reduce spread of COVID-19

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Police in Waynesboro are taking extra precautions to help reduce the chances of spreading coronavirus.
In a message sent out Wednesday, March 18, the Waynesboro Police Department listed some of the safeguards officers will be using for the time being:
WPD Chief Michael D. Wilhelm is asking for everyone to be patient, and assuring that police are continuing to serve the community.
There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Waynesboro, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
03/18/2020 Letter from the Waynesboro Police Department:
Dear Waynesboro Community,
The men and women of the Waynesboro Police Department are committed to continuing to provide a high level of law enforcement services to our community during this challenging time. During the current National Emergency, we will continue to provide law enforcement services while doing our best to safeguard the health of our staff and the citizens of Waynesboro.
Some of the safeguards we have implemented include but are not limited to the following:
- If a request for police service is not an emergency, we may call you and work through your situation over the phone rather than responding in person.
- When officers do arrive at the scene of a call for service, they may ask that you exit your home or business to speak with them outside.
- If you come to the police department, the officer may request to speak with you outside instead of in the lobby.
- Officers and/or dispatchers may inquire about the health of those inside your home or business if they need to respond in person to you.
- Officers may be wearing personal protective equipment (gloves, surgical mask, safety glasses, etc.) when they respond to a call for service. Please do not be offended, this is to protect you as well as our officers.
- Officers may utilize social distancing (6 feet) and may not shake your hand when responding to a call for service.
- Some of the normal programs we offer to the community such as our ride along program and employment fingerprinting have been suspended indefinitely.
Waynesboro Police Officers will continue to respond to emergency calls for service, major case investigations, crimes in progress, motor vehicle crashes, missing person/runaway cases, and domestic disturbances however; they may take certain precautions as listed above during the course of responding to your call for service.
Most importantly, please be patient and realize that we are implementing these safeguards to protect our officers as well as the Waynesboro community.
Thank you for your patience and support as we navigate this difficult time together.
Respectfully,
Michael D. Wilhelm
Chief of Police
Waynesboro Police Department
