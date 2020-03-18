UVA men’s basketball ranked 16th in final AP Poll

The Virginia men’s basketball team is ranked 16th in the final Associated Press Top 25 Poll of the season.

UVa head coach Tony Bennett (Source: WVIR)
By Mike Shiers | March 18, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT - Updated March 18 at 6:13 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s basketball team is ranked 16th in the final Associated Press Top 25 Poll of the season, which was released on Wednesday.

UVA went 23-7 overall, and and 15-5 in the ACC.

The Cavaliers started the year ranked #11, and moved all the way up to #5, before falling out of the polls after losing four out of five games in January.

They worked their way back in to the polls on the strength of an eight-game winning streak to close out the regular season.

The Wahoos have finished the season ranked in the Top 25 in seven-consecutive years.

Prior to Tony Bennett taking over as head coach, the previous program best was three years in a row (1981, ’82, ’83).

Florida State (#4), Duke (#11), and Louisville (#14) were also ranked in this year’s final poll.

