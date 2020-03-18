University of Virginia classes to remain online throughout semester, Final Exercises canceled

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia President Jim Ryan announced on Tuesday that classes will remain online for the rest of the semester and that Final Exercises will not proceed as planned.
Ryan also says all events on UVA grounds, no matter the size, are canceled until at least May 15.
The university is mandating telecommuting for all faculty and staff - except for those who must report in person to carry out their jobs. Only students who have no other option will be permitted to remain on UVA grounds.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.