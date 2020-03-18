Unemployment spikes amid coronavirus concerns at Virginia Career Works Center

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Career Works Center is one of the only places open in the state where people can apply for unemployment benefits.
The center in Charlottesville partners with the Virginia Employment Commission to help people find stable work and get enrolled in unemployment.
Manager Tom Gillette says there has been a spike in calls over the last week as more businesses close. He says the best way to apply is online.
"Businesses are realizing that some of them can't be functioning, particularly the service sector. They aren't getting business so suddenly we've got more people that are coming to the center applying for unemployment." Gillette said.
The center recommends applying for benefits online to help reduce wait times.
More information can be found on its website here.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.