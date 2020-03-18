Tracking a warm front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. A light northeast wind will keep temperatures in the seasonal range. However, a warm front is expected to move across the area late Tonight. Temperatures will warm to above normal levels. A few showers will accompany the fronts passage. Skies will clear a bit during the day Thursday. Friday will get off to a warmer start before a cold front moves through late Friday night bringing more showers. Conditions will improve this Weekend, with cooler temperatures and a fair amount of sunshine. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 50s
Tonight: Cloudy with late showers, Low: upper 40s
Thursday: Early showers, some clearing, warmer and more humid, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with late showers, High: around 80...Low: low 50s
Saturday: Clearing and cooler, High: upper 50s...Low: low 30s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: low 50...Low: upper 30s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: around 60...Low: low 40s
