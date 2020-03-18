Tracking a warm front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. A light northeast wind will keep temperatures in the seasonal range. However, a warm front is expected to move across the area late Tonight. Temperatures will warm to above normal levels. A few showers will accompany the fronts passage. Skies will clear a bit during the day Thursday. Friday will get off to a warmer start before a cold front moves through late Friday night bringing more showers. Conditions will improve this Weekend, with cooler temperatures and a fair amount of sunshine. Have a great and safe day !