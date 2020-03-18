Stores working to keep cleaning supplies stocked amid coronavirus pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Stores in Charlottesville that sell cleaning supplies are trying to keep products on the shelves during the coronavirus outbreak.
Charlottesville Sanitary Supply Corporation’s business is better than usual due to an influx of customers.
John Vermillion, the vice president of sales, says he is working with vendors to keep disinfectants available to customers.
“The concern is just being able to restock and get materials back in here...this caught everybody by surprise,” he said. “So the supply chain, you know, really wasn’t equipped to handle the onslaught.”
In addition to disinfectants and sanitizers, spray bottles and buckets are also hot products. Vermillion says he plans to keep prices as low as he can.
