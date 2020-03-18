Some Charlottesville area wineries, vineyards making adjustments amid pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Some vineyards and cideries in the Charlottesville area are adjusting plans to stay in business while also keeping patrons and staff safe.
Albemarle CiderWorks is offering a curbside pickup and free shipping for orders of six bottles or more. It has also closed its tasting room and made adjustments to staffing.
"We have asked staff to stay home in order to keep them happy and healthy. We are just working on a backlog of office projects right now to keep our full time staff," Albemarle CiderWorks General Manager Anne Shelton said.
King Family Vineyards is also offering curbside service. If you cannot make it out, it is offering free delivery for orders of three or more bottles in the Crozet and Charlottesville areas.
