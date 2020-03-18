Showers Arrive Tonight. Much Warmer for the Late Week.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Showers on the way late tonight and into early Thursday. The late week turns much warmer as we move into Spring. The Spring Equinox occurs Thursday night at 11:49 PM. A warm front lifting north across the region will bring us some rain. After any early morning rain, some clearing and turning warmer and breezy for Thursday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s.