Showers Arrive Tonight. Much Warmer for the Late Week.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Showers on the way late tonight and into early Thursday. The late week turns much warmer as we move into Spring. The Spring Equinox occurs Thursday night at 11:49 PM. A warm front lifting north across the region will bring us some rain. After any early morning rain, some clearing and turning warmer and breezy for Thursday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Even warmer Friday, ahead on an approaching cold front, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Some record highs may be challenged. Friday afternoon and night, some scattered showers and possibly a few storms, as the front moves through the region. Much cooler temperatures, but largely dry weather is expected for the weekend.
More rain chances look to return early next week, with some chilly rain likely on Monday, before temperatures start to turn milder.
Tonight: Showers developing. Lows low 50s.
Thursday: Early AM showers, some clearing, warm and breezy. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows 60s.
Friday: Sun and clouds, warmer, few afternoon/evening showers, possible storms. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows around 50.
Saturday: Sun and clouds. Cooler. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows low 30s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, cooler. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows mid 30s.
Monday: Cloudy, chilly rain. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows upper 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs nearing 60. Lows low 40s.
Wednesday: Sun and clouds, chance of showers. Highs low 60s.
