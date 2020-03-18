Sentara RMH sets up tents to test for COVID-19

Tent set up outside Sentara RMH to help test for COVID-19 (Source: Unknown)
March 18, 2020 at 10:31 AM EDT - Updated March 18 at 11:23 AM

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WVIR) - The Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital Medical Center in Harrisonburg now has tents outside its Emergency Department to test for COVID-19.

The two tents are an extension of the department’s services and will be used for anyone who meets testing criteria for coronavirus.

The tents keep anyone with coronavirus-like symptoms separated from patients in the Emergency Department.

The tents are not a drive-thru for COVID-19 testing.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, a Harrisonburg man had tested positive for coronavirus last week and is in quarantine.

