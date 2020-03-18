Sentara RMH sets up tents to test for COVID-19

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WVIR) - The Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital Medical Center in Harrisonburg now has tents outside its Emergency Department to test for COVID-19.
The two tents are an extension of the department’s services and will be used for anyone who meets testing criteria for coronavirus.
The tents keep anyone with coronavirus-like symptoms separated from patients in the Emergency Department.
The tents are not a drive-thru for COVID-19 testing.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, a Harrisonburg man had tested positive for coronavirus last week and is in quarantine.
