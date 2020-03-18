Nelson Co. distillery making hand sanitizer

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Silverback Distillery in Nelson County is rolling out its own hand sanitizer to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.
This “whiskey” hand sanitizer is made from the distillery’s Hooch Mama, using rye whiskey distillate.
Silverback says it is prioritizing its supply for those most in need, including hospitals, first responders, and volunteer groups.
Silverback Distillery is asking for donations of bottles, as well as Aloe Vera or almond oil to help with keeping up with demand for the hand sanitizer.
