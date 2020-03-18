Many Central Virginia weddings to be rescheduled due to coronavirus pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Just when brides and grooms thought wedding planning could not get more stressful, a global pandemic comes along and takes the cake. Couples across Central Virginia are being forced to postpone weddings for the next eight weeks after the governor advised against gatherings of more than 10 people.
Event planners and venues in the area are doing their best to be flexible in a nightmare of a situation.
“We just try to accommodate their needs because we still want to give them their day,” said Anyvent Wedding Planner Dionna Corbin.
Anyvent has seen seven clients postpone in the past couple of days.
“We are really working hard to make sure that we’re giving the couples what they need. They may not be the day that they had hoped for, but still giving them options as to when they could have it and still giving them that experience they’ve been looking forward to, just maybe not on the date they planned it.”
One conflict that has risen is previous arrangements with vendors. Typically, brides and grooms book around seven to eight vendors which takes several months of coordination to make sure each vendor is available on the same date.
“It’s really hard to kind of coordinate with them because they can already be booked and the venue so we’re just trying to make sure that everybody is available at the same time which is kind of hard in itself," added Corbin.
Mount Ida Vice President of Operations Jennifer McBride says this is a trying time for couples, but most have been understanding.
“Considering that most of these couples have spent 12 months planning an event, or now in the settings, you’re trying to piece it back together in 24 or 48 hours, so you can then turn it around and get the word out to your to your guests...it’s a big challenge for them. But I think everyone seems to be taking it in stride.” she said.
The dangers of travel is also making it difficult for family and friends to trek from near and far to see loved ones tie the knot. "The domestic travel ban for military couples is through May 11. That kind of gave them some different circumstances...I think everyone’s just kind of dealing with a lot, and a lot of different circumstances,” said McBride.
Through it all, venues and planners say they will not rest until new dates and arrangements are in place. “Things might not have happened as planned, but at the end of the day everyone will get married and it will all carry on,” said McBride.
