JMU classes to remain online throughout semester, spring commencement ceremonies postponed

As Dukes, you have always inspired me with your ability to overcome obstacles and to find ways to make a positive mark on the world. This is our time to stand together, to support and lift up one another with courage and compassion, and to write an incredible new chapter in the history of JMU that will be remembered by all of us for the rest of our lives. I wish you all the very best as you begin your online classes. We are here for you, and we believe in you. Let’s take care of ourselves and one another, knowing that a JMU education develops both the head and the heart. I look forward to seeing all of you sometime soon, and will continue to be in touch.