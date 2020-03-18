Global markets sink despite promises of economic aid

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets have sunk in a third day of wild price swings after President Donald Trump promised to prop up the U.S. economy through the coronavirus outbreak.
The White House’s proposal could approach $1 trillion.
Trading in Wall Street futures was suspended because of the maximum 5% drop.
Markets in London and Frankfurt were down about 5% and Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong closed lower.
Investors increasingly see a U.S. recession as likely if not already here, despite plans for stimulus.
Analysts say the measures are a good start but investors need to see the number of infections slow before markets can find a bottom.
