As COVID-19 precaution, Charlottesville police won’t physically respond to non-emergency calls

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is modifying the way it responds to non-emergency calls.
As a proactive measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19, officers will only be responding in person to immediate threats.
The department will be expanding its online and Telephone Reporting Unit. The Telephone Reporting Unit will be staffed 24-hours a day, 7-days a week.
Charlottesville Police Department Press Release:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA- As a proactive measure to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Charlottesville Police Department will modify its responses to non-emergency calls. A return to full services will be determined at a later date.
What this means: CPD will continue to respond to emergency calls. However, we will be expanding our online and Telephone Reporting Unit (TRU). For your reporting convenience, TRU will be staffed by police officers, 24 hours a day and seven days a week.
Reporting options include the following:
Online: Click Here
· annoying phone calls
· credit card fraud
· fraud-false pretenses
· identity theft
· wire fraud
· larcenies
· pocket picking
· lost property
· past suspicious activities
· tows
· vandalism
TRU/Non-Emergency Police Reports: (434) 977-9041 or (434) 970-3280
· all of the above
· past assaults
· harassment
· landlord/tenant/non-physical disputes and evictions
· previous trespassing
Non-Emergency/Modified Police Response: (434) 977-9041
· animal complaints
· traffic hazards
· traffic complaints
· parking violations with the exception of public safety hazards
· open containers of alcohol
· noise complaints
· other non-emergency situations
The Charlottesville Police Department would like to remind residents that when in doubt, to always call 911.
We apologize for any inconvenience and encourage people to stay safe and healthy by following guidelines from the Thomas Jefferson Health District and Virginia Department of Health.
