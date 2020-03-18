Charlottesville Downtown Transit Station reduces operating hours due to COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Downtown Transit Station is reducing its hours amid concerns over coronavirus.
The transit station will now be operating from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and will be closed on weekend.
Charlottesville Area Transit announced Tuesday, March 17, that it is working to help keep riders and staff safe by being vigilant about keeping buses clean.
Service bus routes may be adjusted during the change.
03/17/2020 Release from Charlottesville Area Transit:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — Effective Wednesday, March 18, 2020, Charlottesville Area Transit’s (CAT) Downtown Transit Station (DTS) will reduce its hours of operation.
DTS will be open from 8AM to 5PM, Monday through Friday, closed on weekends.
CAT is working diligently to ensure that all riders and staff reside in a safe and clean transit environment. CDC-approved cleaning materials have been issued to keep all high-touch areas on buses and in facilities clean and virus-free.
Until further notice, CAT will be operating on a normal schedule, providing continuous service to the public amidst growing concerns of COVID-19 (Coronavirus). Service may be adjusted as conditions change.
For more updates, please visit www.catchthecat.org or find CAT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. If you have any questions, please email CAT@charlottesville.org or call customer service at (434) 970-3649.
