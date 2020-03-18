Back to reality

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Expect mostly cloudy skies and seasonal temperatures today. While much of the day will be dry, our shower chances will increase late Tonight. An approaching warm front will bring a few showers, warmer temperatures and higher humidity Thursday and Friday. meanwhile, a cold front tour west will bring late showers friday, and eventually cooler conditions this Weekend. Sunshine will prevail Saturday and Sunday with cooler temperatures. Have a great and safe day !
Today; Mostly cloudy and cooler, High: mid 50s
Tonight: Cloudy with late showers, Low: upper 40s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with early showers, Low: upper 40s
Friday; Mostly cloudy with late showers, High:around 80...Low: low 60s
Saturday: Clearing and seasonal, High: upper 50s...Low: low 30s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: low 50s...Low: upper 30s
Tueday: Clearing skies, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
