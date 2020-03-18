Back to reality

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Expect mostly cloudy skies and seasonal temperatures today. While much of the day will be dry, our shower chances will increase late Tonight. An approaching warm front will bring a few showers, warmer temperatures and higher humidity Thursday and Friday. meanwhile, a cold front tour west will bring late showers friday, and eventually cooler conditions this Weekend. Sunshine will prevail Saturday and Sunday with cooler temperatures. Have a great and safe day !