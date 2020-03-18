Area business helps employees laid off due to coronavirus

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A pizza place in Albemarle County is whipping up a unique way to continue to pay its employees during this coronavirus outbreak, while also celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.
Dr. Ho’s Humble Pie made a special St. Patrick’s Day dinner Tuesday night. All of the proceeds will go to employees who are unable to work due to the coronavirus.
Staff says they were trying to get rid of leftover meat from the weekend special. The dinner included corned beef, braised cabbage, roasted carrots, parsnips, and red potatoes. It was a “pay what you want” donation to go toward those employees who have been laid off.
Owner, Michael McCarthy, says this creates an extra stream of revenue. "As a business owner, I’m just trying to help my guys eat, you know, put a little extra money in their pockets. We’ve lost a lot of employees. We had to lay some off and tell them not to come to work for a while until this passes.”
For the rest of the week, the restaurant will be offering special deals with signature dishes to help raise money for those out of work.
