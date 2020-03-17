Vikings place Franchise Tag on former UVA safety Anthony Harris

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Minnesota Vikings have placed the Franchise Tag on former UVA football star Anthony Harris.
The safety tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions last season.
His one-year contract is expected to be around $11.4-million dollars next year.
The tag prevents Harris from reaching unrestricted free agency, but they could still work out a long-term deal, or a trade.
Harris was not selected in the 2015 NFL Draft after his senior season at UVA, but he made the Vikings’ roster as an undrafted rookie free agent.
The five-year pro started 14-games last year, and had a career-high 60-tackles.
