UVA doctor weighs in on differences between coronavirus, flu, and allergies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Health experts want you to know how to tell the difference between allergies, flu, and coronavirus.
Dr. Taison Bell with University of Virginia Health says symptoms can often be difficult to distinguish.
Bell says there are three main symptoms of coronavirus, cough, fever and shortness of breath. Cough and fever are similar to the flu. Shortness of breath can be a symptom and is also commonly associated with allergies.
"The key feature of the coronavirus is the symptoms can sometimes get worse, and people can become very severely short of breath. One difference between that and allergies because those can be similar symptoms that allergies will sometimes give you symptoms like itchy eyes, itchy throat." Bell said.
Bell says if you are feeling ill to stay home from work and contact your primary care physician if your symptoms do not improve.
