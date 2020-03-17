UVA Health announces elective surgery delays, visitation changes in response to Coronavirus

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health has announced multiple changes to better respond to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus outbreak.
The health system has announced that it has begun rescheduling elective surgeries. It says the move will help preserve the health of patients that otherwise might not be exposed. The move will also help the system preserve resources that could otherwise go toward coronavirus response.
UVA Health has also announced changes to its visitation procedures. Health facilities have begun screening all visitors before they enter. The screening involves a questionnaire about recent travel and exposure risks, and potential COVID-19 symptoms. Every patient is allowed two designated adult visitors for the duration of their stay. Children will no longer be allowed to visit. Visitors with respiratory symptoms will not be allowed into UVA health facilities.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.