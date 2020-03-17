U.S. Senator Mark Warner pushes for financial help

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D) of Virginia says he wants to lessen the economic gut punch some workers might feel during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Congress is working on bills to help, and Warner wants to see something called “disaster level unemployment relief”.
Usually, this is available to people after floods and hurricanes, but in this case, it would cover a wider swath of employees.
“It would apply not only to those who work in traditional efforts, and I found a stunning statistic that only 26% of Americans working in jobs would qualify for traditional unemployment insurance. This broader disaster based unemployment insurance would apply to all of those workers who are independent contractors, 10-99ers, and the so-called gig workers.” Senator Warner said.
Warner says it would allow people with several income streams the option to self-certify, and gain benefis equal to their actual pay.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.