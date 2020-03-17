Tracking a cold front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A mix of clouds and sunshine blankets our region today. A southwest flow is expected to take temperatures into the 60s. There will be a few stray showers this afternoon. However once the cold front tracks east, skies should partially clear Tonight. A more seasonal air mass will filter in Tonight and Wednesday. Our late week will feature a quick warm-up and scattered showers. Conditions should dry and become cooler for the upcoming Weekend. Have a great and safe day !