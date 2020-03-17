Tracking a cold front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A mix of clouds and sunshine blankets our region today. A southwest flow is expected to take temperatures into the 60s. There will be a few stray showers this afternoon. However once the cold front tracks east, skies should partially clear Tonight. A more seasonal air mass will filter in Tonight and Wednesday. Our late week will feature a quick warm-up and scattered showers. Conditions should dry and become cooler for the upcoming Weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy, stray shower, High: mid 60s
Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: low 40s
Wednesday: Increasing cloudiness, High: mid 50s...Low: around 50
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: low 50s
Saturday: Mix of clouds and sunshine, High: upper 50s...Low: low 30s
Sunday: mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low:low 30s
Monday: Increasing cloudiness with late showers, High: low 50s...Low: upper 30s
