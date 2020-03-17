Staunton taking extra steps to stop spread of coronavirus

City Offices and Staffing Adjustments. City offices are presently open for business. However, city hall may look a little different to visitors. Effective Thursday, March 19, many city employees will be authorized to telecommute. This measure is taken in accordance with federal guidelines released yesterday encouraging individuals to work from home whenever possible. If you do need to visit city hall, you may see signs on doors advising you of a telephone number and an email address where you can reach a representative of the department.