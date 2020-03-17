Seasonable Wednesday with rain overnight

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a mild end to St. Patrick’s Day afternoon, the temperature will slowly drop as a light north breeze sets in overnight. A more seasonable air mass will be with us Wednesday.
Tracking a new weather disturbance for late Wednesday night into early Thursday. This will give us our next rain and thunder chance.
Drying out Thursday with a warming trend.
The first full day of spring on Friday will feel more like summer. Showers and even a thunderstorm risk Friday night.
It will turn much cooler for the weekend. The weather does look dry.
More rainfall early to mid next week.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Temperatures falling from the 60s to the 50s, 40s and even a few upper 30s by dawn. A light north breeze late.
Wednesday: Partly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Wednesday night: Showers, downpours and even a thunderstorm chance overnight. Lows near 50.
Thursday: Becoming partly sunny and milder. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 60s.
Friday: Partly sunny and warmer. Highs near 80 degrees. Showers/storms possible Friday night. Lows in the lower 50s.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 50s. Lows in the chillier 30s.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Lows in the 30s.
Monday: Increasing clouds. Some rain later in the day. Highs lower 50s. Lows near 40.
Tuesday: Rain showers. Highs near 60.
