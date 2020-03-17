Restrooms closed at all Albemarle County parks

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - More people are heading to Albemarle County’s parks and natural areas, but restroom facilities are being closed off to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.
The county announced Tuesday, March 17, that the closures are being done out of caution. Folks are also being encouraged to practice social distancing at the parks.
The Meadows, Scottsville, and Yancey Community Centers will continue food pantry operations, but distribution will be done curbside for the time being.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albemarle County at this time. A Charlottesville woman and a Harrisonburg man have tested positive, and both are quarantined. The most recent update from the health department shows a total of 67 cases in the commonwealth.
03/17/2020 Release from Albemarle County:
Albemarle County Parks are seeing large volumes of visitors and we are pleased to have you taking advantage of our natural areas. Our parks staff, out of an abundance of caution, are closing restroom facilities at parks for the foreseeable future. Please plan your visit accordingly. We encourage people to practice social distancing in our parks and throughout the community.
The Meadows, Scottsville, and Yancey Community Centers will continue the food pantry operations, but for the foreseeable future, food will be distributed curbside, rather than in the building.
What You Can Do
First, share this message with your neighbors, friends, and colleagues. Signup to receive these messages in your inbox. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a wealth of resources for businesses, households, schools, and faith-based organizations at cdc.gov/coronavirus. The CDC is specifically encouraging people to:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw the tissue in the trash.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food.
- If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles)
Stay Up-To-Date on COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Information
The Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) is our community’s local public health agency and works closely with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). TJHD has opened a hotline at (434) 972-6261 to answer questions from the public regarding COVID-19. At this time, that number is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4:30 pm. The public can leave messages that will be returned as soon as possible.
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, please call 911.
