PVCC: May 2020 Graduation Postponed

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Piedmont Virginia Community College is postponing its May 2020 graduation, or outright canceling it.
PVCC made its announcement Tuesday, March 17, citing the decision is in compliance with guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention about avoiding large gatherings to help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.
"I encourage families, in small gatherings, to honor their graduates and celebrate their achievement,” PVCC President Frank Friedman said in Tuesday’s announcement.
The announcement from Piedmont Virginia Community College does not offer a new date for holding graduation.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, there are currently 67 confirmed cased of coronavirus in the commonwealth.
03/17/2020 Release from Piedmont Virginia Community College:
As graduation is the culmination of the academic year and gives students, faculty and families a time to celebrate achieved goals, this is a difficult decision but one that had to be made to be safe.
PVCC continues to work to support students in their educational efforts, having moved most classes to online or remote instruction beginning Wednesday, March 18. To learn more about PVCC responses to COVID-19 (coronavirus), visit www.pvcc.edu/coronavirus-covid-19.
