Piedmont YMCA provides virtual workouts during pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The YMCA had one goal in mind when it temporarily closed the gym, protecting the health and well-being of the community and staff.
“The Y is a people business,” says Jessica Maslaney CEO of Piedmont YMCA. “It’s eerie to be here and people are not actually here, so what we’re trying to do is create virtual fitness opportunities.”
This new tactic is what the fitness world is moving to, at least for now.
"Basically people can go online and there’s a full library online of a format,' says Maslaney. “If people are interested in mind-body yoga formats yoga classes, high intensity training, people are getting creative about making stationary bikes in their homes, so really there’s something for everybody.”
The YMCA offers three different workout options: Mossa, Les Mills , and YMCA 360 on Youtube. All of them are free, for members.
“People are working out with someone on video giving them instructions on what to do, so if people don’t have weights at home they can use and get creative with cans and so forth,” says Maslaney.
Rather than calling quits on fitness, gyms like the Piedmont YMCA encourage the community to keep up the sweat.
“I think at this point we don’t know what the future holds,” says Maslaney. “We’re just trying to be creative as possible and meet people where they’re at.”
