New initiative connects people in Staunton, Augusta, and Waynesboro: Mutual Aid Infrastructure

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A new initiative in the valley is connecting people who need help with those who can give it during this health and economic crisis.
A Staunton woman created the website Mutual Aid Infrastructure for Staunton, Augusta, and Waynesboro. The Facebook group is already more than 2,000 members strong.
Lee Ann Kinkade saw the initiative in Charlottesville and launched the group in the valley as a way to give and receive person-to-person help for logistical issues connected to coronavirus. "I think what I believe most deeply is that we all need something and we all have something to give. And when we bring that together, we're at our best."
Kinkade says the response has been overwhelming. There are volunteer coordinators for each locality, creating spreadsheets and connecting people.
