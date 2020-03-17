MLB Opening Day postponed until at least mid-May

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Major League Baseball has pushed the start of the season back until mid-May, at least, after the CDC recommended gatherings of 50-people or more be canceled or postponed for the next eight weeks.
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says the league will play as many games as possible, when the season begins.
Opening Day had already been pushed back from March 26th to at least April 9th.
The last time baseball did not play a full, 162-game schedule was during the players strike in 1995.
The Washington Nationals are the defending World Series Champions, after beating the Astros in seven games last year to win the first championship in the history of the franchise.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.