Meals On Wheels prepares to close amid coronavirus concerns

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For the first time in its decades-old history, Meals on Wheels of Charlottesville-Albemarle will join the long list of charities and businesses cutting service in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Staff are working to make sure the people they serve are ready for it.
“Every day as soon as we get the meals out I’m sending staff home so that they are isolated as well. Every place that we can limit contact we’re going to do it,” Leigh Trippe, the executive director of Meals on Wheels Charlottesville-Albemarle said.
Meals on Wheels delivers food to about 200 people in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.
By next week, the nonprofit plans on being closed amid concerns over COVID-19.
“I hate to do it, but again I think it’s the safest course for everybody, not just certain clients but also our volunteers. We have a lot of volunteers that are in the risk categories, and I don’t want them out and about either.” Trippe said.
Trippe says they are working to pack up two weeks’ worth of nonperishable meals which can be more costly than what the nonprofit typically serves.
After all the meals are all delivered the nonprofit will shut down for two weeks.
“We serve a very vulnerable population so one of our biggest worries is that we’re sending people to them with food who might bring the virus to them. So the first thing we did was stop contact, which I hate to do because part of our mission is that we’re checking on people and seeing that they are OK every day.” Trippe said.
Volunteers will still be calling clients multiple times a week to make sure they are doing alright.
Meals on Wheels of Charlottesville-Albemarle will reassess whether it can re-pen or not once the two week closure is done.
