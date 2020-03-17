Keep an eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cloudy start to your day. As we track a weak cold front a few showers may develop. Southwesterly wind will boost temperatures into the 60s. Once the cold front moves through, more seasonal conditions will settle in starting Tonight and throughout the day Wednesday. Warmer temperatures will move back into the area Thursday and Friday. Right now, the Weekend looks dry and a little cooler. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower, High: mid 50s
Tonight: Partly cloudy and seasonal, Low: low 40s
Wednesday: Increasing cloudiness, and cooler, High: mid 50s...Low: around 50
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low low 50s
Saturday: Mix of clouds and sun, High: upper 50s...Low: low 30s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 30s
