Gov. Northam Update: DMV offices closing, avoid gatherings of 10 or more people

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - At a Tuesday morning press briefing, Governor Ralph Northam announced the first case of coronavirus in a long-time nursing facility in Virginia.
The governor also announced the closure of all DMV locations and he’s asking all businesses and restaurants to abide by federal guidelines to avoid gatherings of 10 people or more.
“People need to do the right thing. Everyone has a role to help mitigate the spread of this disease, this virus. That starts with social distancing. It is ciritcal that we all think not of ourselves ta this time, but of others," he said.
This is a developing story, we will update this article as information becomes available.
