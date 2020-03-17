COVID-19 local response fund established at Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - A new fund in the valley aims to support nonprofits providing the most basic in-demand needs for people.
An anonymous $100,000 donation helped the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge establish the Coronavirus Local Response Fund. The announcement came Monday morning and already the foundation has received dozens of additional donations.
"This is a time where we all have to look within and see what we can do as individuals and as a community together. Put our differences aside and realize that we have neighbors in great need. People who may be feeling these types of needs for the very first time in their lives and are very scared,” Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge President Dan Layman said.
The Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge created a task force of organizations, elected officials and corporate leaders working together to see exactly where the needs are and the best way to make a difference.
