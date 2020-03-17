City council budget date postponed due to coronavirus

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In the wake of the coronavirus, city council is considering pushing the date back to adopt a new budget. The budget was supposed to be adopted by April 14, but now councilors say it looks like that could be impossible.
The date is being pushed back because the city is canceling public hearings and meetings for the next couple of weeks.
The city limited the meeting to only 30 people in effort to cut down on the spread of the coronavirus Monday night. The city wrapped council chairs with black plastic wrap and held public comment via Skype.
As far as the budget, City Manager Tarron Richardson presented his proposals. Some of the top priorities are affordable housing, school systems and enhancing quality services. These items will have to be put on hold until concerns around the virus calm down.
“In an effort to mitigate the coronavirus, the city of Charlottesville will begin operations on tomorrow, March 17, 2020, with only essential people reporting to work. This staffing plan will be in effect for at least the next two weeks and we will evaluate it on Sunday, March 29,” Richardson said.
Although public comment and meetings have been postponed, the city will still have to adopt a budget by June 30, in order for the next fiscal year to go into effect by July 1.
