Charlottesville psychologist weighs in on stress in children amidst COVID-19

“It’s really important to kind of put this worry in its place and kind of contain it. We as adults and parents really need to make sure we see our children’s worry but we don’t let it take over their lives,” added Dr. Sovik-Johnston. “So one of the things I’m having kids in my family do is we might have some time in the morning, where we’re going to talk about what’s happening with the coronavirus, some time in the afternoon, and then that’s it.”