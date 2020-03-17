Charlottesville court orders procedures to prevent spread of COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Circuit Court is taking steps to help reduce the chance of coronavirus spreading in the courtroom.
Clerk of Court Llezelle Agustin Dugger said Monday, March 16, that the court will remain open, but restrictions are now in place.
Anyone even showing symptoms of being sick is asked to not appear in court, and everyone has to use hand sanitzer before entering the courtroom. Folks sitting in the courtroom will also need to keep at least 5 feet away from one another.
Dugger’s order also states, “Motions for continuances shall be liberally granted,” and that the court will try to conduct proceedings via video with defendants at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail instead of transporting them to appear in-person.
Order from Charlottesville Clerk of Court:
In light the federal, state, and local state of emergency declarations regarding the spread of COVID-19, it is hereby ORDERED that the Charlottesville Circuit Court and Clerk's Office shall remain open at this time with the following restrictions:
- Anyone who has been diagnosed with or is showing or presenting with symptoms of any illness is not to come to court or the Clerk’s Office; they will be excused from appearing for their cases and continuances will be granted.
- If court or Clerk’s Office personnel become aware of anyone in the court or Clerk’s Office who is sick, they have the authority to ask that person to leave the premises.
- Anyone entering the courtroom is required to use hand sanitizers prior to entering the courtroom.
- Anyone in the courtroom is to sit and stay at least five (5) feet apart for any other person, and is to have no physical contact with anyone and not speak to anyone but the court or to whom the court directs.
It is furthered ORDERED that:
- Motions for continuances shall be liberally granted; and,
- When possible, proceedings involving defendants located at the local jail shall be conducted by video.
This Order shall remain in full force and effect until further order of this court.
Since announcing of this order, the Virginia Supreme Court has declared a judicial emergency. This court will shortly enter another order articulating the impact of the judicial emergency on the operation of this court.
