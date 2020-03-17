Charlottesville closes City Hall, moves to essential employees only in wake of COVID-19

The Neighborhood Development Services team will be accessible to the public needing to conduct essential business with that department and through the Market Street entrance to City Hall only. The office will be open to the public from 8 a.m. -12 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays (with permit intake until 11 a.m.). Customers can reach NDS at (434) 970-3182. There will be no one-on-one in person consultations at this time.