Charlottesville Area Transit stops most front-door access on buses, authorizes fare-free period

Charlottesville Area Transit Media Release:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — In effort to maximize social distancing and provide an additional layer of protection for drivers, Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) will be eliminating front-door access on all buses. This change will begin tomorrow, Wednesday, March 18.
CAT is asking riders to enter and exit buses using the back doors only. Passengers with mobility and accessibility requirements will still be allowed to board at the front.
To facilitate this change, the city manager has authorized a fare-free period during this time. These changes will remain in effect until the state of emergency ends.
CAT will continue to provide the public with pertinent and up-to-date information on any service changes, closures, events, and COVID-19 operational updates through our website, app, and social media.