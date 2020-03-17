American Shakespeare Center announces business changes due to COVID-19

It’s an extreme step, and we’d like to make sure you understand what goes into this kind of difficult decision. ASC depends on its box office for almost 80% of its annual operating expenses. Like many not-for-profit arts organizations we operate very close to the edge, with little to no cash reserve. We need to make an average of $50,000 a week at the box office to meet our expenses. In fact, one of the core goals of the five-year plan we were just about to roll out in May is a robust and focused effort to secure four months of working capital and shore up the investments made in our remarkable facility.