Albemarle County Public Schools work to keep students fed

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - With the announcement on Tuesday, March 17 that Albemarle County Public Schools will remain closed through at least April 10, workers are making sure students in that community are fed. The school system is offering a lunch to go.
Albemarle High is one of six locations offering a grab-and-go meal program while schools are closed. The full list of locations is:
- Woodbrook Elementary School 100 Woodbrook Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22901 Walkway in front of school
- Sutherland Middle School 2801 Powell Creek Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Front-right walkway entrance
- Walton Middle School 4217 Red Hill Road, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Front entrance walkway
- Albemarle High School 2775 Hydraulic Road, Charlottesville, VA 22901 Back covered patio across from stadium
- Monticello High School 1400 Independence Way, Charlottesville, VA 22902 Front walkway near auditorium
- Western Albemarle High School 5941 Rockfish Gap Turnpike, Crozet, VA 22932 Front walkway near dining area
This program is similar to what the school system has done over the summer. The meals are available for anyone, and there is no ID check. The program is meant for those 18 and under.
The principal of Albemarle High School, Darah Bohnam says the outreach is helping everyone in the school's community stay connected.
“The more we can do to make sure that they feel like they’re getting what they need, and have this opportunity for them to stay connected in some way as we’re all going through uncharted times,” said Bonham, “To know that we are a part of the same community and are there to help each other, and look after each other in these difficult times.”
The meals follow the same nutrition guidelines that a school lunch delivered on a tray does. They have reduced sugar, a fruit and vegetable, and use whole grains.
Christina Pitzenberger, the food services coordinator for the county, says this program is just one step the county is taking to keep people fed.
"If there are families in need that have issues with coming to the site to obtain meals, we are assessing ways to address that issue," said Pitzenberger.
Right now, if you are not able to get to one of the locations, you can call the School Nutrition Office at 434-295-0566.
