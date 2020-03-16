VSP investigating fatal crash in Orange Co.

A 2000 Honda CRV was traveling north on Rte. 20 when it ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a mailbox, over corrected, crossed a double solid yellow center-line, and collided with a southbound 2020 Freightliner tractor trailer. The impact of the crash caused the Freightliner to run off the right side of the roadway, collide with a cable box, and fence.