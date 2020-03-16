VSP investigating fatal crash in Orange Co.

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Route 20 in Orange County is back open after a fatal crash involving a tractor trailer and an SUV early Monday.
The crash happened a little before 4 a.m. Monday, March 16, and shut down both directions of Route 20 for several hours near the Orange County Airport.
According to Virginia State Police, a 2000 Honda CRV ran off the right side of the roadway, over corrected, crossed over the center line, and collided with a 2020 Freightliner tractor trailer. The impact of the crash caused the Freightliner to run off the roadway.
The driver of the Honda, 24-year-old Deanna A. Johnson of Fredericksburg, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. She died at the scene of the crash.
03/16/2020 Release from Virginia State Police:
Virginia State Police Trooper M. Burgett is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Orange County. The crash occurred March 16, 2020 at 3:52 a.m. on Route 20 (Constitution Highway) at 500 feet south of Route 625 (Porter Road).
A 2000 Honda CRV was traveling north on Rte. 20 when it ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a mailbox, over corrected, crossed a double solid yellow center-line, and collided with a southbound 2020 Freightliner tractor trailer. The impact of the crash caused the Freightliner to run off the right side of the roadway, collide with a cable box, and fence.
The driver of the Freightliner, a 51-year-old male, of Norfolk, Va., was uninjured in the crash. The male was wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation.
