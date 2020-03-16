UVA professor emphasizes the importance of social distancing amid COVID-19 outbreak

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A University of Virginia physics professor is stepping into the fight against COVID-19 by spreading awareness about the importance of social distancing.
The term means staying at least six feet away from others and avoiding crowds of people. Health experts say practicing social distancing decreases your chances of getting the coronavirus or spreading it to others.
Professor Louis Bloomfield said it’s important to ensure the virus does not grow exponentially. He created a video explaining exponential growth and how it pertains to the virus.
“We all have to start thinking and changing our behaviors. When I came here and I went to the parking garage and there’s a button that says ‘push here for a ticket,’ I was tempted to put a sign there saying 'push here for an infection,” Bloomfield said. “We have to change.”
Bloomfield also commented on UVA’s decision to move to online classes, adding he agrees with the decision, but thinks more measure will likely need to be taken.
