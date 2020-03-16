Turning Milder Saint Patrick’s Day Tuesday. Spotty Showers possible.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Few showers possible Tuesday - Saint Patrick's Day. Temperatures to turn milder. An approaching cold front may touch off a few spotty, light showers Tuesday. South to westerly winds will help to boost high temperatures in the 60s, with variably cloudy skies.
Behind the front, a little cooler for Wednesday with sun giving way to increasing clouds.
The late week turns warmer along with a better chance of rain. The Spring Equinox occurs Thursday night at 11:50 PM. Thursday more showers expected, ahead of the next front. Friday temperatures look to top out in the upper 70s to near 80. At this time, trending drier for the weekend with temperatures cooling back down.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of shower. Highs low to mid 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly to variably cloudy skies, few showers possible. Milder. Highs mid 60s. Lows lower 40s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 50s to around 60. Lows 40s to near 50.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Warm. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 60s.
Friday: Sun and clouds, warmer, showers, possible storm. Highs upper 70s to around 80.
Saturday: Sun and clouds. Cooler. Highs upper 50s to low 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, cooler. Highs low 50s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy and cool. Highs near 50.
