Staunton announces main entrance of Gypsy Hill Park closed

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - The main entrance to Staunton’s Gypsy Hill Park is set to close for a few days.
The city announced Monday, March 16, that line painting and foundation work is scheduled will get underway Tuesday, March 17.
The west end entrance and exit on Thornrose Avenue will be available until Wednesday, March 18. After that, drivers will be asked to use the to use the Thornrose entrance and exit the park at the west end.
Drivers are encouraged to plan accordingly to avoid delays and to be mindful of city workers.
03/16/2020 Release from Staunton:
The main entrance to Gypsy Hill Park will be closed on Tuesday, March 17 for line painting and to begin work on the foundation of the new Gypsy Hill Park entrance sign.
Drivers are asked to use the west end entrance and exit on Thornrose Avenue until March 18. On Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20, drivers are asked to use the to use the Thornrose entrance and exit the park at the west end.
Drivers are encouraged to plan accordingly to avoid delays and to be mindful of city workers.
Questions?
Please contact Parks and Recreation at 540.332.3945.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.