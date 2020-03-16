Rapture is the first restaurant in Charlottesville to voluntarily close its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The first restaurant in Charlottesville closed its doors Sunday evening due to the coronavirus pandemic. It hopes other restaurants will follow suit, and with schools, churches and other businesses closing their doors, it may not be long before others do.
Rapture restaurant and nightclub is closing its doors indefinitely. In a lengthy Facebook note, a member of the Rapture team explained the decision.
The message states in part that it is irresponsible to continue to offer a venue for people to interact socially and to therefore provide an environment for COVID-19 to spread. The note says the restaurant is closing to both protect patrons and staff.
The owner hopes to be able to open again sometime in the future.
