Louisa Co. Resource Council remains open, moves to all drive-through method

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa County Resource Council (LCRC) is stepping up its efforts to make sure people can put food on the table for their families.
The county is one of the most food insecure areas in the commonwealth. Volunteers from across the area are coming together to make sure everyone gets their necessary groceries amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Obviously, this is a challenge for us,” LCRC Executive Director Lloyd Runnett said. “With the advice of CDC and the Virginia Department of Health, we have modified our distribution plans with that we have used the model of social distancing.”
Instead of guests coming into the facility to pick up groceries, the resource council’s food pantry has switched to a drive-through method, which is virtually touch-free.
“[It’s] very similar to the Chick-fil-A model where we have a greeter and we collect the information, and then we’re able to deliver the food to the automobile,” Runnett said.
Volunteers also wear rubber gloves and sanitize carts and other equipment regularly. The new method also requires the help of at least seven additional volunteers daily, Runnett added.
“Truly, a lot of people have stepped up. We’ve had folks from schools that are currently out, college kids that are home,” Runnett said.
Taylor Blount is one of those extra volunteers. She’s a student at Louisa County High School who has the day off after Governor Ralph Northam declared all public K-12 schools close for at least two weeks.
“Right now we’re just volunteering, trying to give back to those that need,” Blount said.
Bonnie Collier is also spending this day off volunteering. Collier is a teacher at the county’s middle school.
“We take our time, do what we need to do. When we’re asked to do something we do,” Collier said. “Lloyd called the other day said, ‘I need some extra help.’ Here I am.”
Runnett said he’s determined to keep the program open throughout the pandemic, saying they’re taking all of the necessary precautions.
“We're going to continue all using this model we've taken every safety precaution to our address for our staff, our volunteers and out clients and we're going to keep on keeping on as they say,” he said.
LCRC also added a new program amid the outbreak to make sure families with school-aged children have more food while students are out of class.
The council emphasized this is a financial strain for them and is asking the community for monetary donations to purchase wholesale food.
If you’re interested in making a donation, you can visit LCRC’s website.
